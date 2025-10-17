No Love for Zelensky, No Tomahawks for Ukraine

Zelensky arrived in the U.S. to a greeting from his own team on the tarmac, before he visited the White House to meet with Trump where his presence seemed like more of an afterthought.

Instead of getting the green light for long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles for the war against Russia, Zelensky got a rushed press conference, in which even the reporters seemed much more interested in Trump’s recent phone call with Putin, and their plans for an in-person summit in Hungary (without Zelensky).

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 55: ‘The War is Over’ Trump’s Smoke Screen for War with Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709