SANCTIONED 51: IT’S ALL A SHOW – Trump’s Ultimatum to NATO

Sep 14, 2025
President Trump is calling on his fellow NATO members to “stop buying oil from Russia,” and to place “50% to 100% tariffs on China,” claiming these steps will bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Yes, really.

On today’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the state of U.S. and EU trade with Russia, why it won’t end overnight, and why the phrase “It’s all a show,” applies to news both domestically and internationally.

