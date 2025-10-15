Putin Welcomes Former Al-Qaeda Leader to the Kremlin??

Russian President Putin welcomed former Al-Qaeda leader and current Syrian “Interim President” Abu Mohammed al-Jolani to the Kremlin on Wednesday, in a move that turned heads and raised questions.

A decade after Russia intervened in the war on Syria, on behalf of the government of Bashar al-Assad, Putin is now shaking hands with his former enemy, amid concerns about the safety of Russia’s two major military bases in Syria.

It’s a reminder that there’s what we think should happen and what we think could happen, and then there’s the reality of it all.

