President Trump confirmed a New York Times report that his administration has “secretly authorized the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela,” telling reporters that it was due to concerns about alleged drug traffickers. This comes as at the U.S. has killed 27 people in attacks on boats off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks, and reports say U.S. B-52H Strato-fortress bombers have been spotted flying sorties over the southern Caribbean.

Trump also confirmed that the U.S. is in a trade war with China on Wednesday. His comments come days after he pledge to impose 100% tariffs on China starting next month, and they also follow U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s claim Washington does not want to escalate the trade conflict with Beijing.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 55: ‘The War is Over’ Trump’s Smoke Screen for War with Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709