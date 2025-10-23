Putin Knows He Has to Finish the War by FORCE Amid New US Sanctions | Col. Larry Wilkerson

For the first time in his second term, President Trump announced new anti-Russia sanctions on Wednesday, with measures targeting Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.

While the move is being touted by the media as a way to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Russian President Putin is refusing to back down, and issuing new warnings against the U.S. over Trump’s threats to introduce Tomahawk missiles into the war.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that the latest sanctions are a signal to Putin that he needs to finish the war, and the only way there is going to be peace is “by force.”

He said Putin has likely made up his mind to eventually “turn the lights out in Kiev, maybe all over Ukraine,” and to continue the war until Russia takes back Odessa, and Ukraine is left as a land-locked country without a port on the Black Sea.

