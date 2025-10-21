Rachel Blevins

Putin-Trump Summit CALLED OFF + Ukrainian Forces RETREAT as Defenses CRUMBLE | Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Oct 21, 2025
Plans for a summit in Budapest between the presidents of the U.S. and Russia have reportedly been called off, according to anonymous White House officials who said Trump determined that an in-person meeting with Putin was “not necessary.”

This, after a phone call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and amid the Trump Admin’s latest push to try to get Russia to agree to an immediate ceasefire and a frozen conflict.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Moscow may be entertaining talks on a diplomatic level, their focus on the battlefield on a strategic level has not wavered. In fact, we are now seeing Ukrainian forces retreating, and Russians forces are advancing and taking full advantage of Kiev’s crumbling defensive lines.

