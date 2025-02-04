Trump Requests $1 BILLION in Weapons, Armored Bulldozers for Israel Ahead of Netanyahu Talks

Netanyahu arrived at the White House today for talks with Trump, and while the headlines are focusing on the question of whether the returning U.S. president can convince Israeli officials to stick to a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza… they’re not talking about Trump giving Israel the green light for further destruction in the West Bank.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump is asking congressional leaders to approve another $1 BILLION worth of weapons transfers to Israel that would include “armored bulldozers built by Caterpillar, worth more than $300 million.”

A reminder that even if the ceasefire in Gaza continues, Israel is still waging a genocidal war against the Palestinian people, and the U.S. is helping them every step of the way.

