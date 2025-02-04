Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
6

Trump Requests $1 BILLION in Weapons, Armored Bulldozers for Israel Ahead of Netanyahu Talks

Rachel Blevins
Feb 04, 2025
4
6
Share
Transcript

Netanyahu arrived at the White House today for talks with Trump, and while the headlines are focusing on the question of whether the returning U.S. president can convince Israeli officials to stick to a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza… they’re not talking about Trump giving Israel the green light for further destruction in the West Bank.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump is asking congressional leaders to approve another $1 BILLION worth of weapons transfers to Israel that would include “armored bulldozers built by Caterpillar, worth more than $300 million.”

A reminder that even if the ceasefire in Gaza continues, Israel is still waging a genocidal war against the Palestinian people, and the U.S. is helping them every step of the way.

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 21: Trump’s Cabinet Picks Grilled by Congress for Questioning the Establishment

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
END OF USAID? Popular CIA Front Goes Dark After Trump Freezes Funding
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 21: Trump’s Cabinet Picks Grilled by Congress for Questioning the Establishment
  Rachel Blevins
Russian Forces Take Major Kiev Stronghold + 90% of Ukrainian Media Funded by US w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Putin: Ukraine ‘Won’t Last a Month’ Without Support from the West + Zelensky NOT Legitimate
  Rachel Blevins
The US is NOT Ready for War with China: DeepSeek AI Triggers Chaos in US Tech Sector
  Rachel Blevins
Trump's Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Land Jared Kushner Called 'Waterfront Property' w/ Said Arikat
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 20: Trump Gives Green Light for Israeli Terror in the Occupied West Bank
  Rachel Blevins