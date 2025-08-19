‘A Deal is NOT Possible’ Russia Knows NATO Not Serious About Ending War –Patrick Henningsen

President Trump is now saying it’s “impossible” for Kiev to get control of Crimea back, or for Ukraine to become a NATO member, less than a week after his summit with Russian President Putin. But while Trump is playing “third-party peacemaker,” and planning in-person talks between Putin and Zelensky, the U.S. is still actively supporting the war.
Patrick Henningsen, Journalist, Geopolitical Analyst and Host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that despite all of the talks we’ve seen in recent days, “it is NOT possible” to reach a deal because NATO has yet to show that they want to address the “root causes” listed by Russia that led us to the brink of WW3 in the first place.
Follow Patrick Henningsen on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
18 Aug. 2025 - 'No-one was expecting this': European leaders rush to US to help Ukraine avoid 'capitulation'
18 Aug. 2025 - Trump begins planning for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting while affirming US help with security guarantees
18 Aug. 2025 - NYT: A Rush to Washington Seems to Have Paid Off for European Leaders
19 Aug. 2025 - No return of Crimea and no NATO for Ukraine – Trump
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 47: Putin Gives Trump a REALITY CHECK in Alaska
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
Share this post