President Trump is now saying it’s “impossible” for Kiev to get control of Crimea back, or for Ukraine to become a NATO member, less than a week after his summit with Russian President Putin. But while Trump is playing “third-party peacemaker,” and planning in-person talks between Putin and Zelensky, the U.S. is still actively supporting the war.

Patrick Henningsen, Journalist, Geopolitical Analyst and Host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that despite all of the talks we’ve seen in recent days, “it is NOT possible” to reach a deal because NATO has yet to show that they want to address the “root causes” listed by Russia that led us to the brink of WW3 in the first place.

