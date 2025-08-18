Zelensky, EU Visit IRRELEVANT, Russia is Demilitarizing NATO –Andrei Martyanov

Trump was joined by Zelensky and a slew of European politicians at the White House on Monday, following his summit with Putin in Alaska. But while there was talk of “security guarantees” for Kiev and Trump made it clear he is now pushing for a deal to end the war, rather than a temporary ceasefire, there’s still no indication NATO is planning to address Russia’s list of “root causes” anytime soon.
Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that the frenzy at the White House was largely irrelevant, as Western politicians can pledge whatever they want, but they don’t have the weapons and capacity to back it up. And Russia is still making progress on the battlefield where it is “demilitarizing NATO” in this proxy war.
Follow Andrei Martyanov on YouTube, and on Patreon.
SOURCE LINKS:
18 Aug. 2025 - 'No-one was expecting this': European leaders rush to US to help Ukraine avoid 'capitulation'
17 Aug. 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”
18 Aug. 2025 - Trump to call Putin after meeting Zelensky
18 Aug. 2025 - Trump says U.S. will help guarantee Ukraine's security if peace deal signed
18 Aug. 2025 - Putin has agreed to ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine – Trump
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 47: Putin Gives Trump a REALITY CHECK in Alaska
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
Share this post