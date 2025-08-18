Zelensky, EU Visit IRRELEVANT, Russia is Demilitarizing NATO –Andrei Martyanov

Trump was joined by Zelensky and a slew of European politicians at the White House on Monday, following his summit with Putin in Alaska. But while there was talk of “security guarantees” for Kiev and Trump made it clear he is now pushing for a deal to end the war, rather than a temporary ceasefire, there’s still no indication NATO is planning to address Russia’s list of “root causes” anytime soon.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that the frenzy at the White House was largely irrelevant, as Western politicians can pledge whatever they want, but they don’t have the weapons and capacity to back it up. And Russia is still making progress on the battlefield where it is “demilitarizing NATO” in this proxy war.

Follow Andrei Martyanov on YouTube, and on Patreon.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 47: Putin Gives Trump a REALITY CHECK in Alaska

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!