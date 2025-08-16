SANCTIONED 47: Putin Gives Trump a REALITY CHECK in Alaska

Trump is now claiming it’s “on Zelensky” to reach a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, after his nearly three-hour meeting with Putin appears to have serves as a bit of a reality check.

While Putin described the talks as “substantive” and said they are bringing “us closer to the necessary solution,” he also noted that “the elimination of these root causes should underlie the resolution.” In other words, Moscow is not about to agree to a flimsy ceasefire or a Minsk-style deal when NATO is still propping up the Kiev regime and posing an existential threat to Russia.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at where tensions stand the day after the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.