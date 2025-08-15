Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

TRUMP, PUTIN MEET IN ALASKA | Lavrov Emphasizes Russia’s 'Clear Stance' in Talks

Rachel Blevins
Aug 15, 2025
Transcript

U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin met in Alaska for a summit the U.S. has branded with the title “Pursuing Peace,” as delegations from both country come together for talk amid historic tensions.

But while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia plans to present a “clear stance,” Trump said on his way to Anchorage that he’s preparing for Zelensky’s attendance at the next meeting, and he’s expecting Russia to agree to a ceasefire “today.”

SOURCE LINKS:

