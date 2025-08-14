China, India Plan Talks Amid Soaring US Tensions + Israel Targets Gaza Journalists | Vijay Prashad

Indian Prime Minister Modi is planning to visit China for the first time in over 7 years, at the end of this month, where he will meet with President Xi, during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This, as reports say Beijing will send a top official to New Delhi next week, amid soaring trade tensions with the U.S.

Vijay Prashad, Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, noted that countries within the multipolar world are waking up as they realize that both President Trump and the U.S. cannot be trusted. But the situation remains dire in Gaza, where Israel is targeting journalists at a record rate as it works to silence influential voices across Palestine.

