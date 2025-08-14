China, India Plan Talks Amid Soaring US Tensions + Israel Targets Gaza Journalists | Vijay Prashad

Indian Prime Minister Modi is planning to visit China for the first time in over 7 years, at the end of this month, where he will meet with President Xi, during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This, as reports say Beijing will send a top official to New Delhi next week, amid soaring trade tensions with the U.S.
Vijay Prashad, Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, noted that countries within the multipolar world are waking up as they realize that both President Trump and the U.S. cannot be trusted. But the situation remains dire in Gaza, where Israel is targeting journalists at a record rate as it works to silence influential voices across Palestine.
SOURCE LINKS:
11 Aug. 2025 - Here are the names of the journalists Israel killed in Gaza
14 Aug. 2025 - More than 100 groups blast Israel’s ‘weaponisation of aid’ as Gaza starves
13 Aug. 2025 - Israeli Forces Kill 123 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours
12 Aug. 2025 - 45 US journalists are currently on a Israeli government-funded propaganda tour
13 Aug. 2025 - IDF Chief Says He’s Approved Plans for the ‘Conquest of Gaza’
13 Aug. 2025 - Trump: ‘Very severe’ consequences for Putin if he refuses ceasefire
6 Aug. 2025 - Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on Indian goods over imports of Russian oil
6 Aug. 2025 - India's Modi to visit China for first time in 7 years as tensions with US rise
14 Aug. 2025 - China to Send Top Envoy to India as Ties Warm After US Tariffs
