Col. Larry Wilkerson: Putin Gives Trump LAST CHANCE for Peace as NUCLEAR WAR Threat at Historic High

All eyes are on Alaska, as Presidents Trump and Putin are set to hold an in-person meeting on Friday. But first, Trump joined a video conference with Zelensky, who is in Berlin to meet with his European handlers.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that Trump’s sole focus on a ceasefire and his claim that he would know “in the first two minutes” of talking with Putin whether a deal could be made, are extremely concerning. Putin is taking the time to meet in the interest of avoiding a world war, but Trump doesn’t seem all that interested.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 46: From Ukraine to Gaza, PEACE is NOT in U.S. Plans

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!