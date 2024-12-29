SANCTIONED 16: The State of U.S. Foreign Policy at the End of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, the U.S. is looking at both a new year and a new administration, with Trump set to take office on January 20, 2025. So, what does that mean for U.S. foreign policy, and the numerous conflicts Washington is enabling?

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ a weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at where the U.S. stands with its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and tensions that span from China to Africa, going into 2025.