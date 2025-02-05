Saudi Arabia Rebukes Trump on Israel Ties After He Declares US Will ‘Take Over’ Gaza Strip

Trump has declared that he plans for the U.S. to “take over” the Gaza Strip, expelling all remaining Palestinians from their land, with the goal that Washington will turn the besieged enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

While Trump claimed he could convince neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept around 1.8 Million refugees, he may also have just admitted that Israel’s genocidal bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip has actually killed over 500,000 Palestinians in just 16 months, given that the pre-war population was around 2.3 Million.

Saudi Arabia has also been quick to respond, after Trump insisted that a Palestinian state wasn’t needed for the kingdom to normalize ties with Israel. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Riyadh’s position “on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering,” and “has been previously clarified to both the former and current U.S. administrations.”

