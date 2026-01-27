Iran WILL Treat U.S. Attack as ‘ALL-OUT WAR’ - This is WW3 | Ehsan Safarnejad

President Trump is reportedly considering a range of options to try to force “regime change” in Iran, after violent riots supported by the U.S. and Israel came to a halt when the Iranian government cut off internet access in a crackdown on foreign influence. Those options could include direct strikes, as the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group arrive in the Middle East this week.
Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that Iranian officials have warned that Tehran will treat a U.S. attack “as an all-out war,” and that the recent weeks of violent riots and terror attacks were likely “a precursor to a military invasion by the U.S. and Israel.”
Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
26 Jan. 2026 - US aircraft carrier enters Middle East region, officials say
26 Jan. 2026 - Trump says Iran wants a deal as U.S. ‘armada’ arrives
26 Jan. 2026 - Trump Weighing Options for Iran, Including Blockade and High-Level Strikes
24 Jan. 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “US Military Buildup Near Iran: 36 C-17A cargo military aircraft have landed in the region since Jan 18th. Iran has issued warning that ANY attack will be interpreted as an all-out war.”
21 Jan. 2026 - U.S. military to move up to 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 68: Russia Sends MILITARY Officials for Talks + U.S. ‘ARMADA’ Heading Toward Iran
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709