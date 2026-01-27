Iran WILL Treat U.S. Attack as ‘ALL-OUT WAR’ - This is WW3 | Ehsan Safarnejad

President Trump is reportedly considering a range of options to try to force “regime change” in Iran, after violent riots supported by the U.S. and Israel came to a halt when the Iranian government cut off internet access in a crackdown on foreign influence. Those options could include direct strikes, as the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group arrive in the Middle East this week.

Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that Iranian officials have warned that Tehran will treat a U.S. attack “as an all-out war,” and that the recent weeks of violent riots and terror attacks were likely “a precursor to a military invasion by the U.S. and Israel.”

