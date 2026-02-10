U.S. Warns Ships to STAY AWAY from Iranian Waters + Netanyahu Heads to DC for IRAN WAR Plans

Netanyahu is making a record SIXTH visit to the U.S. in just over a year, for meetings with Trump, amid soaring tensions with Iran. The Israeli prime minister isn’t hiding his motive either, as he told reporters he plans to “present to the president our approach around our principles on the negotiations.”

In other words, Netanyahu plans to give Trump his marching orders for the next phase of war with Iran…

