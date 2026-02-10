Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

U.S. Warns Ships to STAY AWAY from Iranian Waters + Netanyahu Heads to DC for IRAN WAR Plans

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Feb 10, 2026

Netanyahu is making a record SIXTH visit to the U.S. in just over a year, for meetings with Trump, amid soaring tensions with Iran. The Israeli prime minister isn’t hiding his motive either, as he told reporters he plans to “present to the president our approach around our principles on the negotiations.”

In other words, Netanyahu plans to give Trump his marching orders for the next phase of war with Iran…

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 70: Iran HOLDS Firm in Nuclear Talks + China’s Xi LECTURES Trump on Taiwan

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture