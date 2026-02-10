Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Lavrov CALLS OUT Trump for ESCALATING War on Russia, While Crying 'Peace' | Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

Feb 10, 2026

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called out the Trump Admin in a recent interview for making statements “about the need to end the war,” but then refusing to revoke the Biden Admin’s sanctions against Russia and continuing to add new measures, including waging war against “tankers on the high seas.”

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that while Washington and Moscow may be participating in talks, NATO is sending Russia endless signals that it has no plans to end its proxy war, and will continue seeking conflict, even if a deal is made in Ukraine.

SOURCE LINKS:

