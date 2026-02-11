Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Transcript

MILLIONS Rally in Iran + Trump Threatens SECOND Aircraft Carrier as Netanyahu Makes SIXTH U.S. Visit

Feb 11, 2026

President Trump is threatening to send a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East for potential strikes on Iran, as Netanyahu returns to the U.S. for another record-setting visit. Reports also say the Trump Admin is considering seizing Iran-linked oil tankers at sea, in a bid to try to force Tehran into a deal.

But while Iran is engaging talks and offering to make a deal related to its nuclear program, the Iranian people aren’t buying the “regime change” dream the U.S. and Israel are desperately trying to sell. That was made abundantly clear on Wednesday as MILLIONS of people took the streets across Iran to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

As Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted, “When we sit at the negotiation table. We are confident that a nation is behind us.”

