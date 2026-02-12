Trump says "nothing definitive" was agreed upon during his 3-hour meeting with Netanyahu at the White House, and that he still wants to see if the U.S. can make a nuclear deal with Iran. This, as the Pentagon is preparing to deploy a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, and many are wondering if Trump's rhetoric is just a smokescreen for the next U.S. attack.



Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor said he believes "it's only a matter of time" before the U.S. carries out its next attack on Iran, but that it will be a mistake because the U.S. lacks both the air power and the air defenses in the region.



He also pointed out that even if the U.S. engages in a prolonged bombing campaign, that doesn't guarantee any changes on the ground, especially as the Iranian people have already shown that they will increase support for their government when attacked.



