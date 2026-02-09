'War is INEVITABLE' But Iran is Playing CHESS in Nuclear Talks with U.S. | Ehsan Safarnejad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is warning the U.S. that it has two choices: diplomacy or war, and Iran is prepared for both. This, after a round of indirect talks in Oman, where Tehran made it clear that Trump’s debate of “zero uranium enrichment” is a nonstarter.

Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that many in Iran believe “war is inevitable,” but the Iranian government is engaging in nuclear talks with the U.S., because it wants to make every attempt to pursue peace before turning to war.

He also emphasized that “Iran is playing chess,” and it will methodically choose its steps, especially when it comes to future regional attacks, instead of just showing all of its military might at once.



