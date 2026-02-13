Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed that Russian forces struck a total of 147 locations across Ukraine, including an airfield, military infrastructure facilities, bases and foreign mercenary camps, as part of their retaliation for the latest attacks from Kiev targeting civilian infrastructure inside Russia.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that Kiev and NATO aren’t just losing this war, but “Ukraine is ceasing to exist as a state,” as its energy infrastructure continues to fall apart, due to massive Russian attacks. While the West refuses to agree to a deal, Russian forces press on with their war of attrition…

