DIPLOMACY IS DEAD: Iran Readies NEXT PHASE of WAR as MOU Ceasefire EXPIRES

The deadline to make a deal to end the war under the Memorandum of Understanding is Monday, August 17. And reports say Iran is preparing for the next phase of the war, which could include major coordinated strikes across the region.

This, as the Trump Admin seems to think they can continue an indefinite blockade and an endless economic war. But Tehran is quickly reminding Washington that Iran is the one in control of this war…

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