DIPLOMACY IS DEAD: Iran Readies NEXT PHASE of WAR as MOU Ceasefire EXPIRES

The deadline to make a deal to end the war under the Memorandum of Understanding is Monday, August 17. And reports say Iran is preparing for the next phase of the war, which could include major coordinated strikes across the region.
This, as the Trump Admin seems to think they can continue an indefinite blockade and an endless economic war. But Tehran is quickly reminding Washington that Iran is the one in control of this war…
SOURCE LINKS:
16 Aug. 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkiyan: ‘Iran should have acquire capabilities that deter our enemies from attacking us.’ – It is unclear if he referred to nuclear weapons capabilities, which makes sense in this narrative.”
16 Aug. 2026 - Faytuks Network on X: “Iran’s army commander-in-chief, Major General Amir Hatami, announced a $30,000 reward for the capture or killing of any “American force” by an Iranian national, with double the amount offered for women, during a Sunday ceremony in Tehran. - Fars”
15 Aug. 2026 - Three Iranian pilots captured alive by Qatari Forces after jet crash in March
16 Aug. 2026 - Alon Mizrahi on X: “These 3 pilots have been held by Qatar/the US for months. Why does Iran bring this up now? Because Iran has a plan for Qatar, and it marks and warns Qatar about its fate in the next round of escalation or in a prolonged conflict.”
15 Aug. 2026 - WaPo: Frustration with Trump grows among U.S.’s Persian Gulf allies
16 Aug. 2026 - CNN: JD Vance and the Trump team keep moving the goalposts on Iran
16 Aug. 2026 - NY Times: As Iran War Turns Into Economic Battle, a New U.S. Strategy Recalls Old Ones
16 Aug. 2026 - WSJ: The Iran War Is Now About Who Blinks First Under Economic Pressure
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