Iran STRIKES 2 UAE Tankers + Trump Escape Plot an Israeli FALSE FLAG | SANCTIONED Ep. 95

Israel has turned into the ‘boy who cried wolf’ with its claims that Iran is plotting to assassinate Trump… so much so that the CIA was quick to downplay the intelligence shared that led to Trump’s dramatic escape from Air Force One in Turkey last month.

This, as Iran maintains control of the Strait of Hormuz, striking two UAE tankers with underwater drones for the first time, and refusing to let up on its demands of the U.S.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…