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Beijing SLAMS U.S. Threats, Vows RETALIATION if Chinese Banks Sanctioned | Esteban Carrillo

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Rachel Blevins

Beijing is warning the U.S. to STAY AWAY from Chinese banks and companies that do business with Iran, as the Trump Admin attempt to roll out a new economic war against Tehran.

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that China will NOT cave to Trump’s threats, and the so-called ‘Economic D-Day’ scheme will end up backfiring and isolating the U.S. as it pushes the rest of the world towards de-Dollarization.

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Check out Episode 96: China Says HELL NO to U.S. Economic WAR as Iran Vows DEVASTATING Response

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