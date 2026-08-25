Beijing SLAMS U.S. Threats, Vows RETALIATION if Chinese Banks Sanctioned | Esteban Carrillo

Beijing is warning the U.S. to STAY AWAY from Chinese banks and companies that do business with Iran, as the Trump Admin attempt to roll out a new economic war against Tehran.
Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that China will NOT cave to Trump’s threats, and the so-called ‘Economic D-Day’ scheme will end up backfiring and isolating the U.S. as it pushes the rest of the world towards de-Dollarization.
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SOURCE LINKS:
25 Aug. 2026 - Iran vows retaliation after U.S. widens sanctions, fueling fears of escalated war
25 Aug. 2026 - China threatens retaliation if US expands Iran-related sanctions
24 Aug. 2026 - WSJ: The Warnings That Came Before a War Now Reaching the Six-Month Mark
24 Aug. 2026 - Strikes in Gaza kill 4, including 2 children, a week after US asked Israel to curb attacks
24 Aug. 2026 - Yemen’s Houthis report attack on Saudi oil tanker in Red Sea
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