OIL CRISIS INCOMING: China RESUMES Imports, US Reserves PLUMMET, Iran HOLDS FIRM | Ehsan Safarnejad

Crude oil prices rose and hit a four-week high, as President Trump declared what he called “Economic D-Day” against Tehran in the form of plans for new secondary sanctions targeting the countries that continue to trade with Iran.

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that while the Trump Admin has used “sorcery” to keep oil prices steady amid its war of aggression against Iran and the subsequent shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, time is running out.

U.S. strategic petroleum reserves are at a nearly 40-year low, China has resumed oil imports from Russia after utilizing a portion of its reserves, and oil traffic is still at a halt from Hormuz, to the Red Sea. In other words, a global oil crisis is coming…

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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