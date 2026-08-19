U.S. VASSALS WARNED: Iran Takes OFFENSIVE Posture for NEXT PHASE of WAR | Laith Marouf

Iran is warning that the price for acting as Washington’s vassal state is about to increase dramatically… as the chief of staff for Iran’s armed forces issued a statement, noting that: “any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation.”

This, as the UAE announced on Wednesday that it will halt all trade and financial transactions with Iran, as the Trump Admin pushes for an increased economic war.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Iran is taking an “offensive posture” in the next phase of the war, and it’s not alone—Yemen is doing the same, as demonstrated by its recent strikes and maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, and Hezbollah is also preparing to take action against Israel for its endless war crimes.



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