The British newspaper, The Telegraph, released a report citing anonymous "Lebanese whistleblowers" to claim that Iran is shipping "mysterious large boxes" weapons to Beirut's airport for Hezbollah. In response, the Israeli Military is claiming they wouldn't rule out a strike on the airport if they were targeted from it, even though such an attack would cause "international outrage toward the IDF."

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf went to the Beirut airport to see in person what happens to any cargo that arrives from Iran, and he noted that while American and British ambassadors were invited by the Lebanese Government to tour the grounds, they opted not to join...

