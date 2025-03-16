SANCTIONED 27: Crimea Voted to Return to Russia 11 Years Ago Today

On March 16, 2014, the residents of Crimea voted overwhelmingly in favor of a referendum to return to Russia, three weeks after the Western-backed coup of the democratically-elected government in Kiev.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at how the referendum shattered the Western narrative on democracy in Ukraine, and how, despite the fact that there wasn’t a “battle for Crimea,” the West has attempted to weaponize the democratic will of the people against Russia ever since.