The streets in Israel were flooded with thousands of protesters after Netanyahu once again refused a ceasefire and hostage deal, and attempted to retrieve hostages through IDF raids. After the last attempt led to Israel killing hundreds of Palestinians, in order to rescue four hostages, Hamas vowed to change their tactics and return hostages "in coffins" if Israel came close to rescuing them through military raids.

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that the current unrest in Israel is yet another reminder of why Iran has yet to retaliate for Israel's assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh—because they know that any kind of attack would provide a reason for Israelis to come together and forget about the policies of their leadership that are currently tearing them apart.

