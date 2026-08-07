Israel Lobby Dealt MAJOR DEFEAT in UK as Anti-Zionism Ruling UPHELD | Prof. David Miller

The UK’s Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled this week that you can, in fact, criticize Zionism without losing your job. The decision follows the 2021 firing by the University of Bristol of Prof. David Miller, over his anti-Zionist beliefs.

According to the tribunal, the decision to fire Prof. Miller was an “unlawful act of direct discrimination,” due to the fact that being anti-Zionist is a “protected philosophical belief.”

Prof. Miller noted this ruling sets a powerful precedent for individuals across the UK who have been targeted by the Zionist lobby, and this is just the beginning, as we see an increasing resistance to the genocidal entity terrorizing civilians across West Asia.

Follow David Miller on X, and check out updates on his case

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