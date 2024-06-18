Dozens of countries sent their representatives to Switzerland for Zelensky's overhyped summit, which quickly turned into a "Blame Putin" party that resulted in a final declaration, which at least a dozen countries (including Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa) refused to sign.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Russian President Putin's decision to list his demands for peace talks with Ukraine before the summit began, served as a reminder to the attendees that Moscow is willing to negotiate and should have been invited, in order for the gathering to be a legitimate “peace” summit.

