ZELENSKY’S DAYS ARE NUMBERED: Ukraine OUT of Patriot Interceptors | Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski

Reports are now saying that Ukraine has run out of Patriot interceptor missiles, as Zelensky openly defies Trump’s demands to stop carrying out strikes targeting Russian oil refineries.

Ret. U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that Trump seems to be DONE with Zelensky, and the U.S. appears to be shifting its focus away from Russia, as Israel demands more attention.



Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack

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