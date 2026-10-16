ZELENSKY’S DAYS ARE NUMBERED: Ukraine OUT of Patriot Interceptors | Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski

Reports are now saying that Ukraine has run out of Patriot interceptor missiles, as Zelensky openly defies Trump’s demands to stop carrying out strikes targeting Russian oil refineries.
Ret. U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that Trump seems to be DONE with Zelensky, and the U.S. appears to be shifting its focus away from Russia, as Israel demands more attention.
Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
15 Oct. 2026 - CNN: Ukraine runs out of Patriot interceptor missiles as Zelensky and Trump clash over war
15 Oct. 2026 - ‘We’re done’: Ukraine resumes strikes on Russian oil refineries as anger at Trump mounts
15 Oct. 2026 - Defying Trump, Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Resume Russian Refinery Strikes
15 Oct. 2026 - Ukraine hits two Russian refineries despite Trump’s demands – Moscow
15 Oct. 2026 - CNN: US considering using ‘mother of all bombs’ against Iran, sources say
13 Oct. 2026 - U.K. and Europe Recoil From Trump’s Diesel Deal With Putin
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 103: NATO Readies NUCLEAR Drills + Russia, Iran INCREASE Caspian Sea Trade
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709