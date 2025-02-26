Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Zelensky Races to Secure Rare Earth Deal After Putin Offers to Work with Trump in The Donbass

Rachel Blevins
Feb 26, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Zelensky is reportedly planning an in-person trip to Washington on Friday to secure a deal with Trump that would give the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. But while Zelensky has pushed for the deal to include security guarantees for Kiev, it’s not clear yet if it does anything beyond dropping Trump’s demand for $500 Billion worth of minerals from Ukraine.

But while Trump is focused on Kiev needing to pay back the funding and support they were given by the Biden Admin, Russian President Putin is entering the chat and he says he is ready to offer resources to American partners in joint projects, including mining in Russia's “new territories” in the Donbass.

So, is that why Zelensky is suddenly rushing to sign an agreement? And will that deal be worth the paper it’s written on, given that Russia controls the majority of the resources Trump is lobbying for?

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 24: Three Years into NATO’s War on Russia, Europe Refuses to Face Reality

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
Trump Ready to be DONE with Zelensky and Europe As He Admits Russia is Winning the War –Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
SANCTIONED 24: Three Years into NATO’s War on Russia, Europe Refuses to Face Reality
  Rachel Blevins
Israel's Propaganda War, The DOGE Charade and The Looming Technocratic State w/ Ryan Cristián
  Rachel Blevins and The Last American Vagabond
On The Frontlines in 'One of the MOST VOLATILE Battle Zones' in Ukraine w/ Patrick Lancaster
  Rachel Blevins and Patrick Lancaster
Zelensky's Days As US Puppet are Numbered as Trump Labels Him a 'Dictator,' Calls for Elections w/ Scott Ritter
  Rachel Blevins and Scott Ritter
A New Era? US, Russia Agree to Pursue Normalization, While Zelensky and Europe Left Out in the Cold
  Rachel Blevins
US-Russia Talks to Begin As Trump Admin Done with Ukraine War, Ready for Iran Conflict
  Rachel Blevins