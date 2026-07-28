Trump held back-to-back meetings with Zelensky and Netanyahu in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, ahead of a funeral service for Lindsey Graham. The late senator, who is reported to have died hours after returning from a trip to Ukraine to advocate for more war against Russia, would have loved nothing more than the gathering of war criminals who came to honor his legacy as a lifetime Hawk.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Zelensky and Netanyahu are both pressuring Trump for more war… the U.S. is quickly running out of munitions, and it doesn’t have the production capacity OR the supplies to change its current predicament…



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