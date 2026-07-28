Zelensky May As Well Ask for the DEATH STAR—He's NOT Getting Munitions | Mark Sleboda

Trump held back-to-back meetings with Zelensky and Netanyahu in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, ahead of a funeral service for Lindsey Graham. The late senator, who is reported to have died hours after returning from a trip to Ukraine to advocate for more war against Russia, would have loved nothing more than the gathering of war criminals who came to honor his legacy as a lifetime Hawk.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Zelensky and Netanyahu are both pressuring Trump for more war… the U.S. is quickly running out of munitions, and it doesn’t have the production capacity OR the supplies to change its current predicament…
Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty
SOURCE LINKS:
27 July 2026 - WSJ: Impressed by Ukraine’s Battlefield Gains, Trump Warms to Zelensky
28 July 2026 - Zelensky arrives in DC with ‘intelligence,’ claiming to show Russia is actively providing satellite imagery to Iran
26 July 2026 - U.S. forgoes strikes on Iran, but conflict in the Red Sea escalates
26 July 2026 - Waltz blames Biden for depleted stockpiles, but says US military has ‘everything that it needs’
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 92: IRGC Warns: NOWHERE Near U.S. Military is SAFE as Iran WAR Expands
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709