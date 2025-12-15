Zelensky has quieted down about Ukrainian counter-attacks in Kupyansk, after a video began circulating on social media showing the true state of the location he claimed to visit last week—raising questions about when exactly his photo-op took place.

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that while counter-attacks are par for the course, the Ukrainian troops that engaged in Kupyansk were swiftly killed by the Russians. But that fact is ignored by the West, as they continue to exploit the Ukrainian people in a proxy war against Russia that has left Kiev in crisis mode as manpower shortages impact its ability to hold territory on the frontlines.



