Zelensky in U.S. with 'Victory Plan' aka Demand for NATO to start WW3 Against Russia w/ Mark Sleboda

Washington's favorite puppet has landed in the U.S. for a highly anticipated visit that is set to include a speech at the UNGA, meetings with Biden, Harris and Trump, and the presentation of Zelensky's ridiculously overhyped 'Victory Plan.'

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Zelensky's plan is expected to be much more of a NATO wishlist than an actual path to any kind of "victory" over Russia, it's also likely to include a list of demands from the removal of restrictions on Kiev's use of long-range missiles, to the admission of Kiev into the NATO alliance, that would end up putting the West directly at war with Russia...

Follow Mark Sleboda on X and check out his page on Substack

Also, don’t forget to check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins