President Trump announced on Wednesday that while he’s putting a 90-day pause on plans for tariffs on dozens of countries around the world, he’s also raising the tariffs on imports from China up to 125% “effective immediately,” after Beijing retaliated by raising tariffs on U.S. products up to 84%.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Trump is like a “chaos bomb” and you never know where he’s going to go off… and in the case of his global tariff war, it could remind countries around the world why they can’t trust the U.S.—sending them even closer to China.

This, as Zelensky seems to be trying to get Trump’s attention by claiming that Kiev captured two Chinese nationals fighting with Russian forces, and has evidence of 150 more.

