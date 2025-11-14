The U.S.-backed National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has released the results of a corruption investigation that has sent Kiev reeling: with Ukrainian Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk resigning, and Zelensky’s former business partner and Israeli dual-citizen, Timur Mindich, fleeing the country.

The scandal is said to have included the smuggling of over $100 MILLION from contractors building defenses for Ukraine’s nuclear energy facilities. But corruption in Kiev is nothing new…

Patrick Henningsen, Journalist, Geopolitical Analyst and Host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that NABU was established by the U.S. to cover up the corruption in post-2014 Ukraine, and the fact that it is now being used to expose Zelensky’s inner circle is evidence that the U.S. is ready for a new puppet in Kiev.

