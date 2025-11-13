'The Beginning of the END for Zelensky' Corruption SCANDAL is About POWER – Andrii Telizhenko

Ukrainian Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk have resigned, and Zelensky’s former business partner and Israeli dual-citizen, Timur Mindich, has fled the country, after they were all named in a corruption investigation involving the smuggling of over $100 Million from contractors building defenses for Ukraine’s nuclear energy facilities.

Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko noted that this kind of scheme is very common among Kiev’s elite, and the latest findings from the U.S.-backed ‘National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine’ have nothing to do with targeting corruption, and everything to do with laying the groundwork for a coup against Zelensky.



Follow Andrii Telizhenko on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709