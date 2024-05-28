Zelensky is scrambling to prove he has support from the West amid reports that even Biden is planning to attend a Hollywood fundraiser instead of the NATO-backed "Ukraine Peace Summit" (which notably doesn't include Russia).

Meanwhile, NATO Chief Stoltenberg is the latest leader in the alliance to put his support behind removing restrictions on the weapons NATO sends to Ukraine and allowing them to be used on "military targets" inside Russia.

Of course, no one wants to talk about how many Western-supplied weapons Kiev has used against "non-military targets" in Russia, or the fact that the alliance isn't remotely prepared for the escalations it is pursuing…

