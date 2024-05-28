Zelensky Condemns West for WW3 Hesitation + NATO Chief Wants Kiev to use Arms on Russian Territory
Zelensky is scrambling to prove he has support from the West amid reports that even Biden is planning to attend a Hollywood fundraiser instead of the NATO-backed "Ukraine Peace Summit" (which notably doesn't include Russia).
Meanwhile, NATO Chief Stoltenberg is the latest leader in the alliance to put his support behind removing restrictions on the weapons NATO sends to Ukraine and allowing them to be used on "military targets" inside Russia.
Of course, no one wants to talk about how many Western-supplied weapons Kiev has used against "non-military targets" in Russia, or the fact that the alliance isn't remotely prepared for the escalations it is pursuing…
SOURCE LINKS:
23 May 2024: Biden Set to Skip Ukraine Peace Summit for Hollywood Fundraiser
24 May 2024: NATO’s boss wants to free Ukraine to strike hard inside Russia
25 May 2024: Multiple civilian deaths after Ukrainian strikes on Russian border region
17 May 2024: Ukraine Asks U.S. to Provide More Intelligence on Targets in Russia
22 May 2024: Inside the White House, a Debate Over Letting Ukraine Shoot U.S. Weapons Into Russia
26 May 2024: Trump vows to stop ‘Biden’s march to WWIII’
3 May 2024: Kyiv can use British weapons inside Russia – Cameron
6 May 2024: Russia issues military ultimatum to UK
27 May 2024: Kremlin condemns NATO boss's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia
18 May 2024: Zelensky blasts West for wanting conflict to end’
27 May 2024: Russia producing shells at 25% price of NATO countries – media