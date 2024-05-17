When asked if he believes Ukraine's failures on the battlefield this week are Washington's fault, Zelensky claimed “it’s the world’s fault,” accusing the international community of giving “the opportunity for Putin" to advance around Ukraine's second-largest city.

Sarah Bils, Co-Founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that while Zelensky is lobbying for the flow of lethal aid from the West to continue, he's well aware of the growing manpower shortages and that his backers in Washington can't print new men to send to the frontlines...

