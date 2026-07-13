BREAKING: YEMEN STRIKES SAUDI AIRPORT, AIR BASE WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES | Esteban Carrillo

Yemen fired multiple waves of ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones into Saudi Arabia, striking the Kingdom’s Abha International Airport and King Khalid Airbase. This, in retaliation for the Saudi bombing of the Sana’a International Airport on Monday, as Iran broke the air blockade for a second time.

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that the latest escalations are evidence that the regional war is expanding, and we could see Yemen’s retaliation include the closure of the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, as Iran has already closed the Strait of Hormuz and is on the brink of withdrawing from the MOU.

Follow Esteban Carrillo on X, and Subscribe to The Cradle on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

13 July 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “The Yemeni Armed Forces have bombed the Abha International Airport & King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles & kamikaze drones. In retaliation to Saudi bombing Sana’a airport in Yemen.”

13 July 2026 - MintPress News on X: “Another Wave Of Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Strike Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport & King Khalid Airbase Drones were also reportedly fired towards targets in the second wave. The war between Saudi & Yemen has been re-ignited for the first time since early 2022.”

13 July 2026 - The Cradle on X: “A plume of smoke was seen rising from Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base after Yemeni forces unleashed a retaliatory ballistic missile strike targeting the facility. Located in the Kingdom’s southwest, approximately 120 kilometers from the Yemeni border, the strategic air base serves as a major hub for the Royal Saudi Air Force, housing fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, and other military assets. The extent of any damage has not yet been confirmed.”

13 July 2026 - Ryan Rozbiani on X: “Yemen’s Ansar Allah Fired Ballistic Missile Towards Saudi Arabia Reports are CONFIRMING there were impacts at both Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia This window of the regional war looks to be fully opened. Celebrations in part of Yemen”

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 91: RETURN TO WAR: USS Lincoln Enters Gulf of Oman as US Warships Threaten Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709