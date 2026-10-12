Ansar Allah UNLEASHES Strikes on Riyadh Airport, DESTROYS Saudis' 2030 Agenda | Kevork Almassian

Ansar Allah in Yemen carried out multiple rounds of strikes on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the weekend, using a mix of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones in attacks that killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others.
Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that the politicians and media talking heads who condemned the attacks have been silent for years, as Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Co. carried out horrific attacks targeting civilians in Yemen. Now, the Yemeni people are fighting back…
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12 Oct. 2026 - Saudi Arabia further suspends flights after latest deadly Houthi attack on airport
11 Oct. 2026 - One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13
11 Oct. 2026 - Kevork Almassian on X: “Notice the big talking heads crying over the bombing of the Saudi airport today, who said nothing about the Saudi bombing of Yemeni civilian infrastructure, and take note.”
11 Oct. 2026 - Ansar Allah pledges: Attacks to continue ‘until aggression ceases and siege is lifted’
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