Ansar Allah UNLEASHES Strikes on Riyadh Airport, DESTROYS Saudis' 2030 Agenda | Kevork Almassian

Ansar Allah in Yemen carried out multiple rounds of strikes on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the weekend, using a mix of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones in attacks that killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others.

Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that the politicians and media talking heads who condemned the attacks have been silent for years, as Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Co. carried out horrific attacks targeting civilians in Yemen. Now, the Yemeni people are fighting back…

Follow Kevork Almassian on X, and subscribe to Syriana Analysis on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 103: NATO Readies NUCLEAR Drills + Russia, Iran INCREASE Caspian Sea Trade

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709