Yemen Will DESTROY Saudi Economy, CLOSE Red Sea if Blockade Remains | Hussain Albukhaiti

The Yemeni Health Ministry announced that 536 people have been killed or wounded in Saudi attacks since the beginning of the latest round of fighting, with recent strikes on residential homes murdering mostly women and children.

This, as Ansar Allah has refused to back down, hammering Saudi-backed forces on a daily basis, with a recent ballistic missile attack leaving dozens of Saudi-backed mercenaries dead at a military training camp in southern Yemen.

Yemeni Journalist Hussain Albukhaiti noted that the Yemeni people have “nothing to lose,” and will fight with everything they have for an end to the Saudi occupation and blockade of their country.

Follow Hussain Albukhaiti on X

SOURCE LINKS:

19 Oct. 2026 - Yemen: 536 killed or wounded in Saudi attacks since start of latest escalation

18 Oct. 2026 - Hussain Albukhaiti on X: “US MK 82 bomb that targeted the home of Ali Al-Qahim in the Sihaar district of Sadah resulted in 9 martyrs including 5 children and 16 wounded, most of them women and children, with the search continuing under the rubble.”

19 Oct. 2026 - MenchOsint on X: “Yemen's Ansarallah fired short range ballistic missiles at Saudi-backed forces in the Al-Alam Camp in Shabwa governorate, an hour ago. Several casualties reported.”

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