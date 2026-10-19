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Yemen Will DESTROY Saudi Economy, CLOSE Red Sea if Blockade Remains | Hussain Albukhaiti

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The Yemeni Health Ministry announced that 536 people have been killed or wounded in Saudi attacks since the beginning of the latest round of fighting, with recent strikes on residential homes murdering mostly women and children.

This, as Ansar Allah has refused to back down, hammering Saudi-backed forces on a daily basis, with a recent ballistic missile attack leaving dozens of Saudi-backed mercenaries dead at a military training camp in southern Yemen.

Yemeni Journalist Hussain Albukhaiti noted that the Yemeni people have “nothing to lose,” and will fight with everything they have for an end to the Saudi occupation and blockade of their country.

Follow Hussain Albukhaiti on X

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