Ansar Allah Declares NO-FLY ZONE over Saudi Arabia, as Saudis Fight ISRAEL'S WAR | Robert Inlakesh

Ansar Allah has declared a “No-Fly Zone” over Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom announced the start of a new operation involving 100 fighter jets, targeting the Yemeni Armed Forces along the Red Sea coastline.

Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that not only is Saudi Arabia fighting “ISRAEL’S WAR” for them, but they appear to be fighting “to the last drop of oil,” as the economic consequences of the U.S. war of aggression against Iran continue to mount.

A reminder that while the Axis of Resistence continues to fight back, the future looks increasingly bleak for the U.S. and Israel’s vassals in the Persian Gulf…

Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack

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