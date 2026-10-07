Yemen Strikes a ‘FOOL’S ERRAND’ for Saudis – NEXT Front of US-Iran War? | Prof. John Mearsheimer

Saudi Arabia is employing support from the United States, Israel, Pakistan and Turkey, in its latest bombing campaign against Ansar Allah in Yemen. But Riyadh has yet to make meaningful progress, nearly one month after the Yemeni Armed Forces swept the Red Sea coastline and sent the Saudi-backed mercenaries fleeing for cover.

Dr. John Mearsheimer, an author, international relations expert and professor at the University of Chicago, noted that Saudi Arabia’s return to waging war in Yemen is “a fool’s errand,” and there’s good reason for the U.S. to be hesitant to waste more munitions on an adversary they can’t defeat. But with tensions soaring, Yemen could soon become the next front of the U.S. vs. Iran war…



Subscribe to John Mearsheimer on Substack, and check out his new channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 102: RUSSIA UNLEASHED: Strikes Target Kiev Energy Grid, Southern Bridge

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709