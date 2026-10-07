Yemen Strikes a ‘FOOL’S ERRAND’ for Saudis – NEXT Front of US-Iran War? | Prof. John Mearsheimer

Saudi Arabia is employing support from the United States, Israel, Pakistan and Turkey, in its latest bombing campaign against Ansar Allah in Yemen. But Riyadh has yet to make meaningful progress, nearly one month after the Yemeni Armed Forces swept the Red Sea coastline and sent the Saudi-backed mercenaries fleeing for cover.
Dr. John Mearsheimer, an author, international relations expert and professor at the University of Chicago, noted that Saudi Arabia’s return to waging war in Yemen is “a fool’s errand,” and there’s good reason for the U.S. to be hesitant to waste more munitions on an adversary they can’t defeat. But with tensions soaring, Yemen could soon become the next front of the U.S. vs. Iran war…
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6 Oct. 2026 - Ansarallah claims second attack on Saudi airport in two days
6 Oct. 2026 - ‘Muslim NATO’ activates force deployment over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
5 Oct. 2026 - US Resumes Refueling Saudi Fighter Jets for Yemen War After Eight Years
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5 Oct. 2026 - Germany risks being drawn into ‘violent conflict’ with Russia, spy chief warns
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