OIL CRISIS IMMINENT: Israel DEMANDS Attack on Iran BEFORE Elections | Laith Marouf

The Yemeni Armed Forces under Ansar Allah announced on Wednesday morning a large-scale military operation that included the targeting of the headquarters of Saudi Aramco, and the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

This, as reports warn that Trump and Netanyahu are planning to launch “a major new operation” against Iran before the U.S. and Israeli elections in the coming weeks.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that another attack on Iran wouldn’t come as a surprise, as the U.S. and Israel are currently desperate and looking for a distraction from their failures to contain the Axis of Resistence in Yemen and Iraq.

Follow Laith Marouf on X, and subscribe to Free Palestine TV

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 103: NATO Readies NUCLEAR Drills + Russia, Iran INCREASE Caspian Sea Trade

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709