OIL CRISIS IMMINENT: Israel DEMANDS Attack on Iran BEFORE Elections | Laith Marouf

The Yemeni Armed Forces under Ansar Allah announced on Wednesday morning a large-scale military operation that included the targeting of the headquarters of Saudi Aramco, and the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.
This, as reports warn that Trump and Netanyahu are planning to launch “a major new operation” against Iran before the U.S. and Israeli elections in the coming weeks.
Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that another attack on Iran wouldn’t come as a surprise, as the U.S. and Israel are currently desperate and looking for a distraction from their failures to contain the Axis of Resistence in Yemen and Iraq.
Follow Laith Marouf on X, and subscribe to Free Palestine TV
SOURCE LINKS:
14 Oct. 2026 - Yemeni Armed Forces target Aramco facilities and Riyadh airport in major missile & drone attack
14 Oct. 2026 - Ansar Allah declares ALL Saudi airports and Aramco facilities ‘LEGITIMATE TARGETS’
14 Oct. 2026 - Clash Report on X: “Iran’s IRGC Navy said a container ship carrying more than 2,500 containers struck a naval mine while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route. The ship caught fire and sank south of the strait on Wednesday morning.”
13 Oct. 2026 - Reuters: Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote
13 Oct. 2026 - Axios: Inside Trump, Netanyahu’s dilemma: Strike Iran before elections or wait
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