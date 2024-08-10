The wait continues, as key members of the Axis of Resistance, Iran and Hezbollah, have vowed that there will be retaliation against Israel's string of attacks and assassinations that included the killing of a Hezbollah commander in Beirut, and the Hamas political chief in Tehran.

Ehsan Safarnejad, an Iran-based journalist and geopolitical analyst, noted the fact that there wasn't an immediate response shouldn't come as a surprise, and Iran's previous response to an Israeli attack back in April came two weeks after Israel bombed an Iranian consulate building in Syria.

As for what the retaliation will look like, and who will be involved? That still remains to be seen, as Israel's targeting of Iran, Hezbollah and Ansar Allah in Yemen has left a range of possibilities open, as Netanyahu seems to be begging the region for a wider war.

