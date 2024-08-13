It has been nearly one week since Ukrainian forces launched an incursion over the Russia border and into the Kursk region, and it seems as though the West has been trying to figure out "Why" they would do such a thing ever since.

That includes military analysts quoted by the New York Times who questioned "why Ukraine would throw scarce resources into a risky assault in a new area at a time when it is fighting pitched battles to hold on to positions in its own territory,” and a military analyst for the European Council on Foreign Relations, who told Spiegel magazine that the assault may be the "beginning of the end" for the Kiev regime.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Kiev will be forced to pay a heavy price by the Russian Military in the long term for the incursion that will amount to nothing more than a publicity stunt aimed at making headlines in the short term...

